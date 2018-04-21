Ireland: Minister announces opening beef market

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed announced on April 16 the opening of the Chinese beef market to exports from Ireland, according to the Irish Embassy in Beijing. The minster said, "I understand that the Chinese authorities will list a number of our beef establishments within the next few days. The opening of this key market presents an excellent opportunity for the Irish beef sector, from farmers to processors, in line with the market development theme of our Food Wise strategy. Opening and developing new markets is also a key part of our response to the uncertainties arising from Brexit
." The minister said that this decision also represents a powerful endorsement of Ireland's high standards by the Chinese administration, for which food safety is a prerequisite for trade. The agricultural food exports from Ireland to China have increased roughly five-fold from around $247 million in 2010 to nearly $1.2 billion in 2017. For beef, the door has now been opened and there is a greater opportunity for the industry to build on this. Creed will lead a trade mission to China next month to further build on bilateral trade relationships and continue their dialogue with their Chinese counterparts.