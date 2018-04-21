France: Sino-French Cultural Festival to kick off

The French Embassy in Beijing announced the launch of the 13th Sino-French Cultural Festival during a press conference at the Embassy on April 12. The minister of the French Embassy Jean-Baptiste Main de Boissière, the cultural counsellor Robert Lacombe and the Chinese writer Liu Zhenyun attended the event, as well as Chinese actor Zhang Yuqi who was appointed as the promotional ambassador of the festival. There will be 68 relevant activities taking place in 30 cities across China from April 24 to June 24, covering diverse sectors involving visual arts, theater, dance, music, film and literature.





