Turkey: 2018 Turkish Tourism Year

Members of the Turkish embassy participating in the debut of the 2018 Turkish Tourism Year. Photo: Courtesy of Turkish Embassy in Beijing

The large Turkish dance performance Troy took place at the Beijing Tianqiao Art Center. The performance also marks the launch of the Turkish Embassy in Beijing's 2018 Turkish Tourism Year. Some 800 people including the Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş, the Chinese Culture and Tourism Minister Luo Shugang, diplomats and representatives of dance sectors attended the performance. "The year of 2018 is going to be a very important year for the bilateral relations in culture and tourism," the Turkish minister said at the launch of the 2018 Turkish Tourism Year ahead of the performance. "We will be hosting 60 activities in China in the sectors of music and performance, painting, literature, film, food and tourism."