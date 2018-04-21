Xiongan master plan approved

Chinese authorities have approved the master plan for Xiongan New Area
, a massive development project in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region that will be of "lasting importance for the millennium to come."
The plan has been approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, according to a document released Friday.
The forest cover rate in the Xiongan New Area will reach 40 percent, the plan says.
Large-scale high-rise real estate development will be forbidden.
The style of the city will combine Chinese and Western styles. It will possess modern and ancient elements, according to the plan. "High buildings will not be built, as it should not be cement and glass walls everywhere."
China announced the establishment of the Xiongan New Area on April 1, 2017, as part of measures to transfer non-capital functions out of Beijing and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
The new economic zone is about 100 kilometers southeast of Beijing and spans the counties of Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin in Hebei.
The region will be a model of high-quality development in China and the new engine in the construction of a modern economic system, the document said.
When completed Xiongan is expected to be home to some 2.5 million people, the Beijing Evening News reported in 2017.
The region is going to relieve the "metropolitan problems" of Beijing, says the plan.
Universities, medical institutes, company headquarters, financial institutes and governmental departments that fit the development plan of Xiongan will be moved to the new region, and some low-end manufacturing and service sectors will be limited in Xiongan.
The plan also vows to build a globally advanced digital city in Xiongan.
Xinhua - Global Times