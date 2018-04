Huge cranes tower over China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, at the shipyard of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co, in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Friday. Most of the bow of the carrier has been lowered into the water and explosion-prevention fans have been removed from the deck. Liaoning's marine affairs authority on Friday banned ships from entering a part of the Bohai Sea from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm to make way for military missions. Photo: IC