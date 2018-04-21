Top political advisor asks for improvements to consultation sessions

China's top political advisor Wang Yang has asked for improvements to the bi-weekly consultation sessions of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.
Wang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks at a consultation session on Friday.
The bi-weekly session is an crucial platform for regular exchanges between the CPPCC members and central departments, and is an important way for political advisors to carry out their duties, Wang said.
He called for improvement of the quality and efficiency of the sessions, with the new requirements of the new era met.
Also at the session, political advisors discussed and offered suggestions on the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, with some calling for a greater depth and range of AI applications in major areas.
A more open industrial ecology should be built, with more support to leading companies for research in key technologies, and more sharing of the resources in AI.
China should raise more world-class talent in the industry, and should respond to the questions and issues that concern the public, enhance the joint research of natural sciences and social sciences, and create a favorable social environment for the development of AI.
Representatives from the National Development and Reform Commission
, the Ministry of Science and Technology
, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
and other leading institutions joined the discussion.