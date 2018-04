EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes, cables

The European Union has decided to extend anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese steel ropes and cables for a further five years, according to the EU official journal published Friday.



The anti-dumping duties of 60.4 percent have been in place since 1999 and this is the third expiry review.



As a result of a previous anti-circumvention investigation, products consigned from Morocco and the Republic of Korea are also subject to these duties.