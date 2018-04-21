Alaska reports fall in employment, seeks more investment from China

The US northwestern state of Alaska registered a slight fall in employment by 0.8 percent in March from the same month of 2017, with a loss of about 2,600 jobs, the local KSRM Radio reported Friday.



The oil and gas sector witnessed the biggest decline of 6 percent in employment, losing 600 jobs in the period, it said.



An early report of the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. showed the oil and gas sector in the state lost 4,000 jobs in the last four years.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Alaska remained at 7.3 percent in March.



In order to revive the state's economy, Alaska Governor Bill Walker announced on Wednesday the final formation of a trade delegation consisting of 26 groups that would travel with him to China to explore greater trade opportunities at the end of May.



The groups include representatives from the state's fisheries, tourism, and investment businesses to tap the potential of China, the world's largest consumer market, during the 11-day trip that begins on May 19 through May 30.



Walker's office said China has been the top consumer of Alaskan goods since 2011.

