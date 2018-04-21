Netanyahu says Israeli army ready for any development with Iran

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday warned that the Israeli military is prepared for any development with Iran and will "exact a price" from anyone seeking to harm its people.



"We hear the threats from Iran. The fighters of the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and the security services are prepared for any development. We will fight against whoever tries to harm us," said Netanyahu at the start of the special cabinet meeting at Independence Hall in Tel Aviv to mark Israel's 70th birthday.



"We will not be deterred by the cost and we will exact a price from those who seek our lives. The IDF is up to the task, and the people will endure," the prime minister said.



The Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday, when he toured the Israel-Gaza border, that Tehran not to even consider an attack on the Jewish state, which has never been better prepared to counter Iran as Iran further threats against Israel.



"We are ready for every scenario. We are ready for a multi-front scenario and I don't remember a time when we were so prepared and so ready, both the army and the people of Israel, " said Liberman after an Iranian general warned that Iran's "hands are on the trigger and missiles are ready."



On Thursday evening Netanyahu also called for action against Iran at the reception for 70th Independence Day for the diplomatic corps held at the President's Residence. "Iran is the enemy of us all - of Israel, the Arab world, civilization," he said.



Israel remained silent on an attack on the Tiyas Military Airbase in Syria's Homs which took place on April 9 and claimed the lives of 14 people. Iran, Syria, Russia and some US officials have all said explicitly that Israel was responsible for the strike.



Putin urged Netanyahu to avoid actions that might destabilize the situation in Syria and stressed the importance of not violating Syria's sovereignty.



Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will not allow Iran to establish a military presence in Syria.

