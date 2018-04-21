Pupils greet upcoming Earth Day across China

A pupil shows a dragon boat made of wastes at a primary school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2018. Activities were held across China to greet the upcoming Earth Day which falls on April 22. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Pupils plant trees at a scenic spot in Geyucheng Town of Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, April 20, 2018. Activities were held across China to greet the upcoming Earth Day which falls on April 22. (Xinhua/Liu Xuemin)

Pupils draw a picture on the theme of environment protection in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, April 20, 2018. Activities were held across China to greet the upcoming Earth Day which falls on April 22. (Xinhua/Cao Jianxiong)

A handicraft made of wastes is displayed at a primary school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2018. Activities were held across China to greet the upcoming Earth Day which falls on April 22. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)