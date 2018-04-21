China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III makes first dive into sea

China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III makes its first dive into the sea from the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1), in the early morning on April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III is prepared to make its first dive into the sea from the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1), in the early morning on April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III is retrieved from its first dive into the sea from the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1), on April 20, 2018. The submersible entered the 3,955-meter-deep sea area and traveled 24.8 km. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's unmanned submersible Qianlong III ascends from its first dive back to the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1), on April 20, 2018. The submersible entered the 3,955-meter-deep sea area and traveled 24.8 km. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)