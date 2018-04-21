Farmers busy with planting across China around solar term Guyu

Farmers plant rice seedlings in the paddy field at Gaoyao Village of Longquan Township in Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2018. Farmers are busy with planting these days, as April 20 is Guyu (Grain Rain), one of the 24 solar terms created by ancient Chinese to carry out agricultural activities according to position of sun at the zodiacal circle. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

A man rides a rice planting machine in the field at Shibu Village in Xinjian District in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Tu Huan)

A farmer plows the field at Gaoyao Village of Longquan Township in Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Villagers work at a grape planting base in Zhanghua Village of Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiangdong)

Farmers work inside a grape greenhouse in Shengli Village of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)