Indian PM in Berlin for exchange of views with Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday evening received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his stopover in Berlin, but no details of meeting was revealed.Modi came to Berlin for an exchange of views after concluding his visit to London. German government did not give any details about the contents of the meeting.According to DPA, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said before the meeting that "it speaks for itself that the Prime Minister of a 1.3 billion people is always a very welcome guest and interlocutor with us. We have intense economic interests."It was the first meeting between the two leaders since Merkel kicked off her fourth term as German chancellor last month.German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited India at the end of March, during the visit he campaigned for the expansion of German-Indian economic relations and the reduction of India's restrictions upon foreign investments.