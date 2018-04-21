Colossal statue of King Ramses II unveiled at Luxor Temple in Egypt

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/21 8:08:14

People gather near a colossal statue at the Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 20, 2018. A newly restored colossal statue of King Ramses II was unveiled at the Luxor Temple on Friday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

People gather at the Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 20, 2018. A newly restored colossal statue of King Ramses II was unveiled at the Luxor Temple on Friday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

The colossal statue of King Ramses II is unveiled at the Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 20, 2018. A newly restored colossal statue of King Ramses II was unveiled at the Luxor Temple on Friday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


 

Posted in: WORLD
