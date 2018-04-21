Huangqiao Town, China's hometown of violin

Pupils play the violins at a primary school in Huangqiao Town of Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2018. Huangqiao Town, once a revolutionary base area, has recently gained the fame of "China's hometown of violin". "There are over 220 violin manufacturers and violin accessories companies here with more than 30,000 employees in the musical instrument industry. Over 700,000 violins are produced here every year, accounting for about 70 percent of the total numbers of violins made in China and 30 percent of that in the world. "Wang Xiaoyun, mayor of Huangqiao Town said. Violins produced in Huangqiao have been exported to more than 90 countries in the Europe and America so far. The annual output value has reached 2.4 billion yuan (about 381.6 million US dollars). Apart from making violins, musical education has been promoted around the town. Wang Xiaoyun expects the town to develop into a music land covering aspects of musical culture, innovation enterprises, education and lifestyle. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Violin maker Xu Xiaofeng checks the quality of violin products in Huangqiao Town of Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Violin maker Xu Xiaofeng places a column loudspeaker on a violin in Huangqiao Town of Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A luthier makes a violin at a musical instrument company in Huangqiao Town of Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Violin maker Xu Xiaofeng measures the column loudspeaker of a violin in Huangqiao Town of Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)