Various kinds of museums open to public in Luoyang, C China's Henan

Photo taken on April 6, 2018 shows the exhibit at the Luoyang Museum in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province. A total of 66 museums in various kinds are open to the public in Luoyang, a city with civilization history of over 5,000 years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

An exhibitor shows the souvenir inspired by cultural resources of museums in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 6, 2018. A total of 66 museums in various kinds are open to the public in Luoyang, a city with civilization history of over 5,000 years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2018. A total of 66 museums in various kinds are open to the public in Luoyang, a city with civilization history of over 5,000 years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Peony Cultural Festival in front of the Dingding Gate Musuem in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 10, 2018. A total of 66 museums in various kinds are open to the public in Luoyang, a city with civilization history of over 5,000 years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)