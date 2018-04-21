DPRK to suspend nuclear, ICBM tests from April 21

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will suspend its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests from April 21, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday.



The decisions were made by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korean on Friday.



"We will discontinue nuclear test and inter-continental ballistic rocket test-fire from April 21, 2018. The northern nuclear test ground of the DPRK will be dismantled to transparently guarantee the discontinuance of the nuclear test," it said.

