Belarus Foreign Ministry says European Parliament resolution ignores EU's diplomacy efforts

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Friday criticized the European Parliament resolution on Belarus.



"We noted that the European Parliament is once again trying to speak the language that it unsuccessfully used to address Belarus for more than 20 years. It is the language of the one who wants only to declare, not caring about whether his words will be heard and understood," Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dmitry Mironchik told local media.



Such a language has already become an anachronism in the current dialogue between Belarus and EU bodies as well as its member states, the official said.



"Unfortunately, the latest European Parliament resolution completely ignores this fact, thus trying to devalue the efforts of the EU's diplomacy itself," Mironchik stressed.



Belarus is sure that sooner or later the European Parliament will assume a stance, which will be more fitting to its reputation as a respected democratic institution and to the goals and tasks of the European Union as a whole, he said.



At the same time, Mironchik stressed that Belarus is ready for interaction with the European Parliament in a constructive manner.



The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution in which it supported the policy of "critical dialogue" in relations with Belarus. The document said that such an approach "will be subordinated to concrete measures on the way of democratization and full respect of the Belarusian authorities of fundamental freedoms and human rights".

