Trump calls DPRK's nuke test suspension 'very good news'

US President Donald Trump was upbeat on Pyongyang's announcement to suspend nuclear and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) tests.



According to the official KCNA news agency, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will suspend the tests from Saturday. The nation also decided to close a nuke test site to ensure the transparency of its test-halting effort.



On Twitter, Trump noted that the announcement and the decision of the DPRK are "very good news" for the country and the world.



"Big progress!" He tweeted, adding that he looks forward to his meeting with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un.



Trump told the media on April 9 that he will meet with Kim in May or early June.

