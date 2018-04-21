China hails N.Korea's decisions to achieve détente on peninsula: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang issued a statement on North Korea
's decisions to stop nuclear and missile tests and focus on economic development on Saturday.
China welcomes the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s decisions, Lu said. "China believes that the DPRK's decisions will help the further détente of the situation on the Korean Peninsula
, and push the denuclearization of the peninsula as well as the political solution of the peninsula nuclear issue."
"Realizing the denuclearization of the peninsula and the sustainable peace of the region meet the common interests of the people in the peninsula and the region, and this is also the common expectations of the international community," Lu noted.
China wishes that the DPRK can achieve its goals of economic development and improving the people's living standards, and China supports the DPRK's resolve to improve relationships with relevant countries.
"We hope the relevant countries of the issue take concrete action and make efforts to realize sustainable peace and development in the region. China will continue to contribute to this," Lu said.