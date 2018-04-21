Over 50 Chinese-made aircraft delivered to Belt and Road countries

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/21





The latest two Y-12E aircraft were delivered to Nepal on April 17. They will be used for domestic short distance transportation, the HAIG said.



Nepal had previously bought two Y-12E in 2014 and 2017 respectively. The two aircraft have recorded more than 1,725 safe flight hours. The plane made a significant contribution to transporting supplies after the country suffered from an earthquake in 2015.



The HAIG, based in northeast China's Harbin, is a components supplier for international aviation enterprises such as Boeing and Airbus, and has independently developed a variety of aircraft, including helicopters and light regional aircraft.



The Y12 series are light and general purpose aircraft. The high wing two-engine aircraft can be used for both passenger and cargo transportation, as well as parachute jumping and touring.



HAIG has sold Y12 series aircraft to more than 30 countries and regions around the world, including the United States and Russia.

