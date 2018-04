Aftermath of Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen

People inspect a power station after it was hit by airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 20, 2018. Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes in Sanaa on Friday, causing five injured. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

