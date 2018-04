Tourists go sightseeing at Mazongling Natural Reserve in E China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows tourists going sightseeing at Mazongling Natural Reserve near Huashi Township in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows farmers picking tea leaves at Dawan Village of Huashi Township in Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

