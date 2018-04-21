Quake-hit Ya'an City in SW China takes on new look

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows the Zhangjiashan Park served as an emergency shelter for residents in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. On April 20, 2013, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an, causing different degrees of damages to buildings, road traffic and other infrastructures in this area. After five years of active reconstruction, a new Ya'an rises from the earthquake ruins and now takes on a new look. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the Ya'an Railway Station under construction in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. On April 20, 2013, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an, causing different degrees of damages to buildings, road traffic and other infrastructures in this area. After five years of active reconstruction, a new Ya'an rises from the earthquake ruins and now takes on a new look. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the newly-built Xueshan Village in Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. On April 20, 2013, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an, causing different degrees of damages to buildings, road traffic and other infrastructures in this area. After five years of active reconstruction, a new Ya'an rises from the earthquake ruins and now takes on a new look. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the newly-built Fengxiang Village where 235 quake-affected households are resettled, in Tianquan County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. On April 20, 2013, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an, causing different degrees of damages to buildings, road traffic and other infrastructures in this area. After five years of active reconstruction, a new Ya'an rises from the earthquake ruins and now takes on a new look. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows a highway overpass in Yucheng District of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. On April 20, 2013, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an, causing different degrees of damages to buildings, road traffic and other infrastructures in this area. After five years of active reconstruction, a new Ya'an rises from the earthquake ruins and now takes on a new look. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)