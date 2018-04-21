In yet another move to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula
, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top leader Kim Jong Un has announced that his country will "discontinue" nuclear and missile tests.
The decision was announced by Kim at the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) which took place here on Friday, reported the Korean Central News Agency.
The decision is another gesture made by Kim to seek an end to the confrontation with the United States and could pave the way for holding talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, said analysts.
It came days before Kim is due to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
at the truce village of Panmunjom.
"The overall situation is rapidly changing in favor of the Korean revolution thanks to the DPRK's proactive action and efforts after the declaration of completing the state nuclear force last year," the DPRK leader.
"Fresh climate of detente and peace is being created on the Korean Peninsula and the region and dramatic changes are being made in the international political landscape," he said.
Kim said that all efforts of the nation must now concentrate on economic construction to upgrade the people's living standard.
The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK said the DPRK's northern nuclear test ground would be dismantled to transparently guarantee the discontinuance of the nuclear test.
"The discontinuance of the nuclear test is an important process for the worldwide disarmament, and the DPRK will join the international desire and efforts for the total halt to the nuclear test in the world," the KCNA quoted a communique of the WPK session as saying.
The DPRK will never use nuclear weapons nor transfer nuclear weapons or nuclear technology under any circumstances unless there are nuclear threats and nuclear provocations against the country, it added.
"We will concentrate all efforts on building a powerful socialist economy and markedly improving people's living standard through the mobilization of all human and material resources of the country," it said.
The DPRK will aim to create an international environment favorable for its socialist economic construction and facilitate close contacts and active dialogues with neighboring countries and the international community in order to defend peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the world, it added.