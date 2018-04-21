Xi outlines blueprint to develop China's strength in cyberspace

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "keenly" grasping the historic opportunity for informatization development in a bid to build the country's strength in cyberspace.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and head of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, made the remarks at a national conference on the work of cybersecurity and informatization held from Friday to Saturday.

