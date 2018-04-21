Several Chinese relics stolen from Museum of East Asian Art in Bath, Britain

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the general view of the Museum of East Asian Art following the theft of several Chinese artefacts from the museum on Tuesday, according to British media, in Bath, Britain. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows broken cabinets in the Museum of East Asian Art following the theft of several Chinese artefacts from the museum on Tuesday, according to British media, in Bath, Britain. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

This undated photo provided by the Museum of East Asian Art shows the stolen Chinese relic Jade monkey holding peach. According to British media, several Chinese relics were stolen from the museum on April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Museum of East Asian Art)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows a closed door of the Museum of East Asian Art following the theft of several Chinese artefacts from the museum on Tuesday, according to British media, in Bath, Britain. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)