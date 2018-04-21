5 dead, several missing after 2 dragon boats overturn

Five people have died and several others remain missing after two dragon boats overturned on Saturday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said.



The accident happened at about 1:40 p.m. when two dragon boats overturned during a practice session on Taohuajiang River in Guilin. About 60 people fell into the water.



Two people were taken to hospital and are in stable conditions. Rescue work continues.



Authorities in Guilin said villagers in Dunmu organized the practice session without notifying police beforehand. Two organizers have been detained.

