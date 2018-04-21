China-Africa Economic and Cultural Week kicks off in Guangzhou

The first China-Africa Economic and Cultural Week opened in south China's Guangzhou on Friday, aiming to serve as a bridge for Sino-African economic and cultural exchanges.



A wide variety of activities will be held from April 20 to 26, including photography exhibitions, movie screenings, reading clubs and forums.



Jointly sponsored by the Institute for African Studies at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Africa Investment and Trade Alliance (AITA) of Guangdong Chamber of International Commerce, and China-Africa Economic and Cultural Exchange Center, the event aims to facilitate the opening-up of Guangdong's economy and culture, and promote diversified exchanges, cooperation, and common development between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and African countries.



Diplomats from 10 African countries, including Angola, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, as well as business representatives and artists from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, attended the opening ceremony.



"We want people to get a better understanding of Africa by immersing themselves in these activities," said Huo Jiangtao, founder of China-Africa Economic and Cultural Week.



"It will create a good atmosphere for the China-Africa Cooperation Forum Beijing Summit, which will be held in September, and also show the active role Guangdong plays in promoting the China-Africa cooperation," said Fu Lang, head of the Institute for African Studies.



As the province with the largest GDP and trade volume in China, Guangdong has extensive exchanges and cooperation with African countries. In 2017, the trade volume between Guangdong and Africa reached 36.77 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 1.7 percent, while companies in Guangdong invested more than 60 million US dollars in African countries, a year-on-year growth of 85 percent.



Zhang Hua, vice president of the Guangdong Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said that Guangdong and African countries should deepen mutual understanding and trust, and expand cooperation through economic and cultural exchanges.

