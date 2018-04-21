EU hails DPRK decision to halt nuclear test

The European Union (EU) on Saturday hailed the decision by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to suspend nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.
The move "is a positive, long-sought-after step on the path that has now to lead to the country's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
The decision was announced by the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un at the third plenary meeting of the seventh Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea Friday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The DPRK will discontinue nuclear tests and testfiring intercontinental ballistic rockets from April 21, the KCNA said.
Kim's announcement came a week ahead of his first summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
in the border village of Panmunjom.
Mogherini said the EU looks forward to the meeting, and hopes that these high-level initiatives can continue to build confidence and bring about additional concrete and positive outcomes.