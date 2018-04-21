Russia asks US, S. Korea to reciprocate to DPRK decision to halt nuclear tests

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday hailed the decision of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to suspend nuclear tests and urged South Korea and the United States to act accordingly for a peaceful settlement of the Korean Peninsula
issue.
"We consider this decision as an important step towards further easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and consolidating positive trends towards normalizing the situation in Northeast Asia," the ministry said in a statement.
The DPRK Friday announced the decision to discontinue nuclear tests as well as inter-continental ballistic missile launches from Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was pleased to note that the situation on the peninsula was developing in a positive manner in accordance with the political settlement proposed by Russia and China.
"We urge the United States and South Korea to take adequate measures aimed at reducing military activities in the region and achieving mutually acceptable agreements with the DPRK at the upcoming inter-Korean and US-DPRK summits," the statement said.
The DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
are scheduled to hold their first summit meeting on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom.