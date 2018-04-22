Nepal keen to enhance connectivity with China under Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22





The foreign minister, who returned home on Saturday after a five-day visit to China, told media here that the Nepali government has sought assistance from China to develop connectivity projects.



"We have sought assistance from China to develop connectivity projects including railway lines under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative during the visit," he said.



The minister said that both sides agreed to identify and implement projects in construction of highways and railways.



"We want to deepen cooperation with China in the field of trade, commerce, tourism, aviation, communication and people-to-people contacts, among others," he said.



Introduced by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the

