First bus library launched in Vietnam's HCM City

A "book bus", a mobile book service, was launched here on Saturday to mark Vietnam's Book Day (April 21) and its National Reunification Day (April 30).



The book bus, with the "A journey of knowledge and future" slogan, runs between District 8's station and Thu Duc University Village, a route familiar to many local students, Vietnam News Agency reported Saturday.



It serves as a mini library with wooden shelves, tables and chairs for passengers.