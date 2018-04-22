Two dead in small plane crash in central Greece

Two persons who were on board a single-engine aircraft which crashed in central Greece near the village Skaloma Fokidas, about 200 kilometers northwest of Athens on Saturday, died, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.



Earlier the Greek Fire Service had announced that the dead body of an individual had been retrieved and a second person injured was transferred to a nearby medical center.



The second individual also succumbed to the heavy injuries, local authorities announced.



The small plane had left Kastro Evoias for Messolonghi, which is located a few kilometers west to the mountainous area where it crashed, according to AMNA, while strong winds were blowing in the area at the time.



Eye witnesses told investigators that the pilot made an effort to avoid the crash of the Piper type aircraft, but failed, local news portal "nafpaktia news" reported.



A local reporter told Xinhua that the plane was registered at Araxos aeroclub and that one of the victims was still conscious when the Fire Brigade reached the site.

