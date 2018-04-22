17 dead after 2 dragon boats overturn

Seventeen people were confirmed dead after two dragon boats overturned on Saturday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said.



The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. when two dragon boats, 18 meters long with a capacity of 30 passengers each, overturned during a practice session on Taohuajiang River in Guilin, the regional capital. About 60 people fell into the water.



Eight boats and over 200 people were dispatched to the rescue, which ended around 10 p.m.



Authorities in Guilin said villagers in Dunmu Village organized the practice session without notifying police beforehand. Two organizers have been detained.

