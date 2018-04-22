Chinese Embassy in Belgium presents national awards for outstanding self-financed students abroad

The Education Section of the Chinese Embassy in Belgium held the 2017 award ceremony for "outstanding self-financed students abroad"in Brussels on Saturday.



More than 60 people, including 10 winners and their families, mentors and review experts, attended the event.



Zhang Chi, the charge d'affaires for the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, said after awarding the prizes to 10 winners that the word "national" not only reflects China's passion and care for international students, but also reflects a growing presence of outstanding Chinese students around the world.



The representative of Yang Wenyi, a doctoral student at Leuven University who in his field of research applied results from western country to the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in China, said on behalf of the winners that the support given by the motherland is the best encouragement for international students.



"It is imperative to vigorously carry out research and formulate prevention and control measures for the people of the country. We hope that in the future we can also cooperate with classmates present here today and apply your research results to the medical profession", he said in a speech on Saturday.



Dr. Chen Guoxing, who had just obtained a doctoral degree from the the Vrije Universiteit in Brussels who is currently working as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Stuttgart in Germany, stressed that "We will not fail the expectation of the motherland and the people and will strive to learn advanced scientific culture and technology from abroad. We will deepen professional knowledge, and will return to China in the near future to contribute our youth and wisdom to the prosperity and development of the motherland."



He Weidong, an ex-chairman of the Association of Chinese Professionals in Belgium who has been an evaluations expert for the Scholarship in Belgium for five consecutive years, also congratulated the winning students.



"In recent years, the number of papers submitted by doctoral students studying abroad in Belgium has obviously increased in quantity and quality. This is a very welcomed phenomenon", he said.



The Chinese government "Award for outstanding self-financed students abroad" was established by the China Scholarship Council in 2003. The recipients worldwide are chosen each year for their outstanding accomplishments in any discipline. This award is considered as the highest award given by the Chinese government to graduate students living abroad who do not receive financial support from the Chinese government.

