Macron pledges more diplomatic efforts to resume Middle East peace negotiation

French President Emmanuel Macron
on Saturday told Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas by phone that France would continue diplomatic action so that Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resume peace negotiation and end the year-long deadlock.
In a statement issued by his office, Macron reiterated the necessity of a negotiated solution between the sides.
During the phone talk, the French president also expressed concerns about the situation in Gaza, urging an end of the blockade and restrictive measures imposed by the Israeli side and at the same time a guaranteed security for Israelis.