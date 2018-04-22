One killed, six injured in overnight shooting in San Francisco

One person was killed and five others were injured, including one suffering life-threatening wounds, in an overnight shooting in San Francisco on the US west coast, police said Saturday.



The man, who died in the shooting in the Bayview community late Friday, was a 20-year-old San Francisco resident, local TV reports quoted police as saying.



All the five men sustained injuries in the shooting, and the victim with life-threatening wound was 24 years old, according to police.



Police said the six men, who were mostly in their 20s, were standing next to each other and shot, and the law enforcement agency was investigating the incident as homicide.



No information on the suspect has been released yet.

