Saudi security forces shoot down toy drone in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's security forces shot down a recreational drone in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, the official Saudi News Agency reported.



The Saudi forces shot down the drone after social media showed gunfire in the neighborhood where Saudi King Salman's home is located, sparking speculation of political unrest.



The report quoted the spokesman of the Riyadh police as saying that an unauthorized small recreational drone was noticed by one of the security screening points at 7:50 p.m. local time.



The security men delt with it according to orders and instructions, it added.



The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement that a system would be put in place to regulate the use of recreational drones.

