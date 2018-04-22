Birdwatching activity held in Shahu Lake scenic spot in NW China's Ningxia

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows a heron flying on Shahu Lake, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A birdwatching activity was held in the scenic spot of Shahu Lake, where thousands of migratory birds gather here for rest and reproduction from March to October every year. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows a heron flying on Shahu Lake, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A birdwatching activity was held in the scenic spot of Shahu Lake, where thousands of migratory birds gather here for rest and reproduction from March to October every year. Photo:Xinhua