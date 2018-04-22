China's icebreaker Xuelong returns to Shanghai after finishing 34th Antarctic expedition

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong berthing at a dock in Shanghai, east China. China's research icebreaker Xuelong finished the country's 34th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on Saturday. The expedition began on Nov. 8, 2017 and covered a voyage of 38,000 nautical miles. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong berthing at a dock in Shanghai, east China. China's research icebreaker Xuelong finished the country's 34th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on Saturday. The expedition began on Nov. 8, 2017 and covered a voyage of 38,000 nautical miles.Photo:Xinhua

Members of China's 34th Antarctic expedition take part in a welcoming ceremony on a dock in Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong finished the country's 34th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on Saturday. The expedition began on Nov. 8, 2017 and covered a voyage of 38,000 nautical miles.Photo:Xinhua

Members of China's 34th Antarctic expedition take part in a welcoming ceremony on a dock in Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2018. China's research icebreaker Xuelong finished the country's 34th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on Saturday. The expedition began on Nov. 8, 2017 and covered a voyage of 38,000 nautical miles. Photo:Xinhua