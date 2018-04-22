William Shakespeare's 454th birthday marked in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain

An actor dressed as William Shakespeare waves during the William Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration Parade in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain, on April 21, 2018. People marked William Shakespeare's 454th birthday here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

The Lord Lieutenant and delegates participate in the William Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration Parade in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain, on April 21, 2018. People marked William Shakespeare's 454th birthday here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

Students participate in the William Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration Parade in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain, on April 21, 2018. People marked William Shakespeare's 454th birthday here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

A member of the Holy Trinity Church arranges flowers at William Shakespeare's grave in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain, on April 21, 2018. People marked William Shakespeare's 454th birthday here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

A performer dressed as William Shakespeare participates in the William Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration Parade in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain, on April 21, 2018. People marked William Shakespeare's 454th birthday here on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua