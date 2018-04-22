Workers devote themselves into desertification control of Kubuqi Desert in N China

Workers have lunch inside a tent on the Kubuqi Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2018. Thousands of workers devote themselves into the desertification control of Kubuqi Desert in April and May every year, when they live on the desert, plant trees and set obstacles to fix the sand. By far, 25 percent of the Kubuqi Desert has gotten rid of desertification.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows workers planting trees on the Kubuqi Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Thousands of workers devote themselves into the desertification control of Kubuqi Desert in April and May every year, during which they live on the desert, plant trees and set obstacles to fix the sand. By far, 25 percent of the Kubuqi Desert has gotten rid of desertification.Photo:Xinhua

A worker carries tree seedlings on the Kubuqi Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 21, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows obstacles set by workers near a road on the Kubuqi Desert in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.