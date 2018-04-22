Security forces conduct search operation in Dera Bugti, Pakistan

A militant surrenders his weapon to government following security forces operation in Dera Bugti, Pakistan, on April 21, 2018. At least five terrorists were killed and heavy amount of weapon and explosives recovered during a search operation conducted by security forces in Dera Bugti area of southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, local media reported. (Xinhua)

Pakistani security forces members gather near a militant hideout following security forces operation in Dera Bugti, southwest Pakistan, on April 21, 2018. At least five terrorists were killed and heavy amount of weapon and explosives recovered during a search operation conducted by security forces in Dera Bugti area of southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, local media reported. (Xinhua)

Seized weapons are displayed following security forces operation in Dera Bugti, southwest Pakistan, on April 21, 2018. At least five terrorists were killed and heavy amount of weapon and explosives recovered during a search operation conducted by security forces in Dera Bugti area of southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, local media reported. (Xinhua)