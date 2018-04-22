Farmers plant gingers in Tangshan, north China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22 10:06:31

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the farmland of gingers covered with plastic mulch at Xinjuntun Village of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Farmers cover the newly-planted gingers with plastic mulch at Xinjuntun Village of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, April 20, 2018.Photo:Xinhua 

