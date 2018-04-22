Art exhibition organized by Iraqi Plastic Artists Society held in Baghdad, Iraq

A visitor looks at a painting during an art exhibition organized by Iraqi Plastic Artists Society in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 21, 2018. This exhibition opened here on Saturday with participation of around 150 Iraqi young artists.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors look at a sculpture during an art exhibition organized by Iraqi Plastic Artists Society in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 21, 2018. This exhibition opened here on Saturday with participation of around 150 Iraqi young artists.Photo:Xinhua

A visitor takes photo of a painting during an art exhibition organized by Iraqi Plastic Artists Society in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 21, 2018. This exhibition opened here on Saturday with participation of around 150 Iraqi young artists. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors look at paintings during an art exhibition organized by Iraqi Plastic Artists Society in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 21, 2018. This exhibition opened here on Saturday with participation of around 150 Iraqi young artists.Photo:Xinhua