Dance drama "Qing Yi" staged in Tianjin, north China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22 10:45:26

An actor performs in the dance drama "Qing Yi", adapted from a novel of the same name, at Tianjin Grand Theatre in Tianjin City, north China, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoming)


 

An actor performs in the dance drama "Qing Yi", adapted from a novel of the same name, at Tianjin Grand Theatre in Tianjin City, north China, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoming)


 

An actor performs in the dance drama "Qing Yi", adapted from a novel of the same name, at Tianjin Grand Theatre in Tianjin City, north China, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)


 

An actor performs in the dance drama "Qing Yi", adapted from a novel of the same name, at Tianjin Grand Theatre in Tianjin City, north China, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)


 

Actors perform in the dance drama "Qing Yi", adapted from a novel of the same name, at Tianjin Grand Theatre in Tianjin City, north China, April 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoming)


 

Posted in: CHINA,ARTS FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus