Discover eco-friendly art for Earth Day

The approach of Earth Day, April 22, should serve as a reminder for the human population to treasure and care for our planet. We should be making a conscious effort to reuse and recycle, taking care with what and how we discard our waste. To make incredible artwork out of the unexpected and turn trash into treasure, let’s find out what we can learn from these artists. Photo:VCG

A boy played near a whale-shaped art installation that is made of plastic and trash made by environmental activist group Greenpeace Philippines, lying along the shore in Naic, Cavite in the Philippines on May 12, 2017. The installation was part of Greenpeace’s #RefusePlastic campaign.Photo:VCG

Models of the famed dome of St Paul's Cathedral, Blackpool Tower and Edinburgh Castle, created by sculptor Robert Bradford, were on show in London's Waterloo station on November 11, 2010. The models, made from a total of 115,000 used train tickets, the number of cheap advance tickets sold on average each day in Britain, were put on display for intrigued rail passengers.Photo:VCG

The environmentally conscious artist Artur Bordalo rifled the recycle bin to transform old rubbish into breathtaking works of art in 2015. He used damaged bumpers, discarded kitchen appliances, tires and bins to create stunning 3D murals of nature, aiming to draw attention to the problems of waste production and its effect on the planet.Photo:VCG