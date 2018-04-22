People work at dump ground before Earth Day in Kolkata, India

A man works in a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A child plays with a trishaw carrying plastic materials at a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A woman works in a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Labors carry plastic materials at a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)