People work at dump ground before Earth Day in Kolkata, India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/22 11:20:31

A man works in a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

A child plays with a trishaw carrying plastic materials at a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

A woman works in a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Labors carry plastic materials at a dump ground before the Earth Day in Kolkata, India, on April 21, 2018. Earth Day is commemorated annually on April 22. This year's celebration theme is "End Plastic Pollution". (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus