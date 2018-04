Annual Flower Parade held in Lisse, the Netherlands

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the annual Flower Parade in Lisse, the Netherlands. Twenty huge flower floats travelled on Saturday along a 42-kilometer route from Noordwijk to Haarlemb during the event, attracting over one million visitors from Holland and abroad. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the annual Flower Parade in Lisse, the Netherlands. Twenty huge flower floats travelled on Saturday along a 42-kilometer route from Noordwijk to Haarlemb during the event, attracting over one million visitors from Holland and abroad. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the annual Flower Parade in Lisse, the Netherlands. Twenty huge flower floats travelled on Saturday along a 42-kilometer route from Noordwijk to Haarlemb during the event, attracting over one million visitors from Holland and abroad. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the annual Flower Parade in Lisse, the Netherlands. Twenty huge flower floats travelled on Saturday along a 42-kilometer route from Noordwijk to Haarlemb during the event, attracting over one million visitors from Holland and abroad. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the annual Flower Parade in Lisse, the Netherlands. Twenty huge flower floats travelled on Saturday along a 42-kilometer route from Noordwijk to Haarlemb during the event, attracting over one million visitors from Holland and abroad. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the annual Flower Parade in Lisse, the Netherlands. Twenty huge flower floats travelled on Saturday along a 42-kilometer route from Noordwijk to Haarlemb during the event, attracting over one million visitors from Holland and abroad. Photo: Xinhua